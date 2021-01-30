GWM Advisors LLC Sells 70,095 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,095 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.31.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $261.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.74 and its 200 day moving average is $246.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

