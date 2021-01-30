GWM Advisors LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 417.4% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,735,000 after acquiring an additional 598,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

