H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in January

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.23 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

