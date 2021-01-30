HackenAI (HAI) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One HackenAI token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00129937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00261869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064454 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,379.40 or 0.91396040 BTC.

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

