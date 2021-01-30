Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $29.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.91. 1,192,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,336. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

