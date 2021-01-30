Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $23.42 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 4.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.29. 2,381,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

