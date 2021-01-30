Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 6,272 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 1.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,543. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

