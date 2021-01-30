Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) rose 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66.

About Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

