Hakka.Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $345,085.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $345,085.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064414 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,098.51 or 0.90531580 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,480,590 tokens. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

