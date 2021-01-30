Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.66.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.