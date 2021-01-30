Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 8,120 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Apple by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 230,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 172,724 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 224,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 163,989 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 66,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

