Halving Coin Price Reaches $0.0416 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Halving Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00129937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00261869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064454 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,379.40 or 0.91396040 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

Halving Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

