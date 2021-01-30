Handshake (HNS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $42.63 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.61 or 0.04014241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.00391548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.01 or 0.01208174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00525974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00408864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00251567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00022392 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 351,700,127 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

