HARD Protocol (HARD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.03 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.78 million and $17.03 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002338 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065653 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,202.62 or 0.92123576 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

