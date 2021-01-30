Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $148,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,198.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

