Harmony Hits Market Capitalization of $84.43 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $84.43 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.37 or 0.00861045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.20 or 0.04377122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,225,635,062 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,502,090 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

