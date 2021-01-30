Harmony Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $83.95 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony's total supply is 13,226,340,536 coins and its circulating supply is 9,465,266,536 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

