Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (HPF.TO) (TSE:HPF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.33

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (HPF.TO) (TSE:HPF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.25. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (HPF.TO) shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 124,859 shares.

The company has a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.17.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (HPF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HPF)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

