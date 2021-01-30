Harvey Nash Group plc (HVN.L) (LON:HVN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Harvey Nash Group plc (HVN.L) (LON:HVN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $128.50. Harvey Nash Group plc (HVN.L) shares last traded at $128.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.50.

Harvey Nash Group plc (HVN.L) Company Profile (LON:HVN)

Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Nash Group plc (HVN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Nash Group plc (HVN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.