Hashgard Tops One Day Trading Volume of $149,991.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Hashgard has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $149,991.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00850306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.33 or 0.04224115 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

