Haven Protocol Hits Market Cap of $50.09 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00010280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $50.09 million and $420,404.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,753.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,358.66 or 0.04025266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00392253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.64 or 0.01210662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00528988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00409507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00252502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00022334 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,434,326 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.