Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. Research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

