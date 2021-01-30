Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

HAYN opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

