Head to Head Analysis: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) versus Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com 1.25% 1.73% 1.50% So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Support.com and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 1 4 0 2.80

So-Young International has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Support.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Support.com has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Support.com and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $63.33 million 0.65 $3.85 million N/A N/A So-Young International $165.42 million 7.20 $25.38 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Support.com.

Summary

So-Young International beats Support.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up and troubleshooting, inter-operability problem resolution, and virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system onboarding and support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

