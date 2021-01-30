Head-To-Head Analysis: Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) & Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Where Food Comes From and Aware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 6.11% 10.60% 6.59% Aware -130.24% -26.63% -24.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Aware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 4.09 $1.35 million N/A N/A Aware $12.20 million 7.05 -$8.34 million N/A N/A

Where Food Comes From has higher revenue and earnings than Aware.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Aware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Aware on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and farming information management solutions as software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, value added resellers, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.