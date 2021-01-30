Head-To-Head Contrast: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) vs. Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

52.4% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Bally’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.86 billion 1.48 -$3.35 million $0.18 130.44 Bally’s $523.58 million 3.05 $55.13 million $1.81 28.99

Bally’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Rock Resorts. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Red Rock Resorts and Bally’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 2 7 0 2.78 Bally’s 0 1 2 0 2.67

Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $23.23, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. Bally’s has a consensus price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Bally’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts -13.48% -2.52% -0.36% Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16%

Risk & Volatility

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bally’s beats Red Rock Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. It operates approximately 20,400 slot machines, 375 table games, and 5,000 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.