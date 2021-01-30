Head-To-Head Review: ProUroCare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) versus Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

ProUroCare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) and Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Interpace Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of ProUroCare Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Interpace Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ProUroCare Medical has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Biosciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProUroCare Medical and Interpace Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProUroCare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpace Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Interpace Biosciences has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 107.30%. Given Interpace Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Biosciences is more favorable than ProUroCare Medical.

Profitability

This table compares ProUroCare Medical and Interpace Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProUroCare Medical N/A N/A N/A Interpace Biosciences -115.30% -251.52% -37.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProUroCare Medical and Interpace Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProUroCare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpace Biosciences $24.08 million 0.68 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -0.72

ProUroCare Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Interpace Biosciences.

Summary

Interpace Biosciences beats ProUroCare Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProUroCare Medical Company Profile

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

