Head-To-Head Review: Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) versus Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 10.18% 173.43% 13.57% Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Stable Road Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $59.81 billion 1.51 $6.23 billion $21.95 14.66 Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lockheed Martin and Stable Road Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 4 11 0 2.73 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus target price of $427.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.68%. Given Lockheed Martin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Stable Road Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. The Space Systems segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive missile systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

