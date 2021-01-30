Head-To-Head Survey: Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and Tongxin International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $298.24 million 10.95 $27.30 million $0.36 121.47 Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tongxin International.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Tongxin International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 7.46% 20.60% 10.52% Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tongxin International has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Niu Technologies and Tongxin International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tongxin International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.39%. Given Niu Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Tongxin International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Tongxin International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name. It also provides scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; and NIU Care that offers maintenance service and reserve service in offline service stations. The company sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 235 city partners and 1,050 franchised stores in approximately 180 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 29 distributors in 38 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tongxin International

Tongxin International, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Hunan Tongxin Enterprise Co Ltd., designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells engineered vehicle body structures (EVBS) in China. It supplies small, light, medium, and heavy truck EVBS covering cab forward and cab over engine layouts. The company also designs, fabricates, and tests dies and molds used in the vehicle body structure manufacturing process. Its EVBS consist of exterior body panels, including doors, floor pans, hoods, side panels, and fenders. The company serves light passenger and commercial vehicle market segments, and light vehicle market segments. It exports its products to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

