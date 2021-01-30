HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. On average, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.