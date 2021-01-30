HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $90,704.86 and $18.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00910997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04466977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019339 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

