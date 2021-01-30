HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $91,174.28 and approximately $161.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.61 or 0.00890698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.67 or 0.04320340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018119 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

