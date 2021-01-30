HedgeTrade Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152,868.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $522.78 million and approximately $152,868.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00004446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

