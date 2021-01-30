Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 18.6% Lower This Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Hegic has a total market cap of $111.15 million and $5.52 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00130158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00264576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064889 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,111.68 or 0.90875073 BTC.

Hegic Token Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

