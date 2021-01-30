Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS) Shares Up 2%

Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS) shares shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 159.60 ($2.09). 661,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 857,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.40 ($2.04).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,071.85.

Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) Company Profile (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

