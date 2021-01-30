Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Cap of $86.32 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $86.32 million and approximately $416,706.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00386679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

