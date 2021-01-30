HelloGold (HGT) Market Cap Reaches $560,962.95

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 101.4% against the dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $560,962.95 and approximately $322.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.32 or 0.00913409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.02 or 0.04612328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018650 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (HGT) is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.