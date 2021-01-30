HelloGold Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $491,035.23 and $407.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00850306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.33 or 0.04224115 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018250 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (HGT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

