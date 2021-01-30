HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0071

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 82.2% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $15,634.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,901.87 or 0.99960304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00026860 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,404,200 coins and its circulating supply is 260,269,050 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

