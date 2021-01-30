Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €91.20 ($107.29).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

FRA:HEN3 opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €90.16 and a 200 day moving average of €88.51.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

