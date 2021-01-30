Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the December 31st total of 685,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HEPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 744,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

HEPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

