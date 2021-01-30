Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

