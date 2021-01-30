Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

