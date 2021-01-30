Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $978,896.00

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $25.77 million and approximately $978,896.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00016168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00264945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065565 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.13 or 0.95581914 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

