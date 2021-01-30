Hermez Network (HEZ) Market Capitalization Hits $25.75 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $5.48 or 0.00016074 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $25.75 million and $1.10 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,913.73 or 0.90691038 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.