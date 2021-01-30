Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) vs. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Critical Comparison

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Danaos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Danaos $447.24 million 1.47 $131.25 million $9.17 2.88

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Danaos 31.89% 17.25% 6.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and Danaos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50

Danaos has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential downside of 54.14%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Danaos beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

