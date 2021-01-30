HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Reaches $783,430.23

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $783,430.23 and approximately $5,752.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00070480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00923288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00052101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.01 or 0.04606926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018630 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

