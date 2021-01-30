HeroNode Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $105,174.96 and approximately $68.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00901504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.69 or 0.04410208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018443 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027758 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

