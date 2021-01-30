HEX (HEX) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $4.74 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00090304 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003272 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012653 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

