HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.60. HG shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 22,715 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

